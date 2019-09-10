Your Health: 1 person takes their life every 40 seconds

Sobering news from the World Health Organization on the subject of suicide according to their latest study, around the world one person takes their own life every 40 seconds.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young women 15 to 29-years-old.

More than half of suicides occur with people under 45-years-old.

A gun is the leading method in the west, while hanging and poisoning are used in poorer countries.

Twenty-percent of suicides are spur of the moment decisions, caused by stress.

Dr. Alexandra Fleischmann says, "It is so important, that we know it is about 1/5 of all suicides are happening with this method. And we know that it is often time happening out of the moment, because of distress, impulsively."

Overall, close to 800-thousand people die by suicide every year, more than those who are killed by war, malaria, breast cancer or homicide.