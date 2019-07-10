Your Health: Behavioral therapy to treat internet addiction

According to a small study released Wednesday, a type of short -term therapy could be an effective treatment for internet addiction.

Researchers found 69.4 percent of men addicted to the internet entered remission if they received short-term cognitive behavioral therapy.

That's compared to 23.9 percent of people who entered remission while being on a wait-list to receive therapy.

Researchers studied 143 men, it was published Wednesday in medical journal Jama Psychiatry.

For this study, Researchers used a definition of internet addiction, to include patients who were addicted to gaming, social networks, pornography, online surfing, or general internet use.