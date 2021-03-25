BILLINGS, Mont. - An 18-month-old boy is safe, after a rollover crash in Billings.

It happened Wednesday morning, and could have taken a very different turn if it weren't for the little boy's car seat.

The father believes that car seat was installed by Montana Highway Patrol, and making sure it's put in correctly can make all the difference.

"When I got here, which was a little after the accident, he was a little shaken up, but he wasn't crying. He's got no bleeding, no bruises, no cuts, no broken bones which is obviously the importance of the car seat," the father said.

In the U.S., car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. Having a car seat that's installed correctly can reduce the risk of deadly injury by 71% in babies and 54% in children.

Part of making sure your car seat is in the correct way is making sure it's position fits your child's age and size. You'll also want to check the straps, and make sure they are not too loose or too tight.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has certified technicians who can check to see if your car seat is installed correctly. To find one near you, go here.