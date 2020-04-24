YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - All Xanterra operations in Yellowstone (lodges, campgrounds, dining, and tours) are currently suspended through June 14, 2020.

It is possible certain facilities may be open prior to that.

When facilities are able to reopen, Xanterra plans to offer limited lodging and services based on regional guidelines and conditions at that time.

Xanterra says they are working closely with local National Park Service staff to ensure facilities provide a safe and healthy experience for visitors and employees.

in a statement on their website Xanterra says, "We appreciate your patience as we work to outline these changes and notify guests that are impacted. This decision was not easy and we recognize the significant impact on travel plans, but we know that this is the responsible path forward to continue to help slow the spread of the disease."

The latest information on the National Park Service operations can be found here.

Limited Lodging

Only cabins with private bath (Frontier and Western cabins at specific locations) will be available starting June 15. Frontier cabins, Western cabins, and Cottages only will be available at the following locations and revised operating seasons:

Mammoth Hotel: June 15-November 1, 2020

Old Faithful Lodge: June 15-October 4, 2020

Old Faithful Snow Lodge: June 15-October 25, 2020

Lake Hotel: June 17-October 4, 2020

Lake Lodge: June 17-September 27, 2020

Canyon Lodge: June 19-October 12, 2020

Old Faithful Inn, Grant Village, and Roosevelt Lodge will not reopen in 2020.

Campgrounds Open

Xanterra campgrounds will be open as follows. Guests with a reservation do not need to take any action as these reservations are unaffected.

Madison Campground: June 15-October 18, 2020

Bridge Bay Campground: June 17-September 7, 2020

Canyon Campground: June 19-September 20, 2020

Grant Village Campground: June 17-September 13, 2020

Fishing Bridge will remain closed through fall of 2021

Packages Will Not be Available

Packages will not be available as services are limited and group bus/van transportation is discontinued. Current 2020 package reservations will be canceled automatically and refunded. Package guests currently booked into Frontier cabins, Western cabins, or Cottages at open locations have the option of keeping the cabin portion of the reservations without the package components. We will be contacting package guests in cabins to update or cancel your reservations.