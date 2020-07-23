Sad news from the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge. Winnie, a 26-year-old black bear, has passed away.

In a post on their website, the sanctuary says the staff made the difficult decision to let her go on Wednesday after her health took a turn for the worst over the past few weeks.

The sanctuary says Winnie was struggling to move around, even struggling to get to her food and water.

The staff says they are devastated, but they felt it was a chance for her to go with dignity and end her pain.

The sanctuary thanks Winnie for all the smiles and happy memories she left behind.