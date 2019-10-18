The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge announces it is now the first animal sanctuary in Montana to earn the American Sanctuary Association accreditation.

After three years of work, renovations, and inspections, YWS joins the ranks of less than 50 accredited sanctuaries across the country.

The process was long and trying. Gary Robson, executive director of the sanctuary, says the application alone was 150 pages long. The sanctuary was carefully scrutinized: from financials and USDA inspections to habitats and veterinary care plans.

Robson says the accreditation shows the sanctuary has been thoroughly vetted by a highly selective, highly respected organization.

The sanctuary has been open for over 30 years, but Robson says this stamp of approval means more than just prestige.

"When a sanctuary, a rehabilitation facility, any place else that deals with injured, orphaned, or habituated animals is looking for a permanent home for those animals, they will look for a facility that is accredited," he says. "So this is going to help us to help the animals by making us a better, more recognized place to send them."

Moving forward, Robson says this accreditation opens the door for more grants and donations, which is crucial for the sanctuary as it receives no federal funding whatsoever.

Right now, the sanctuary is open every day except Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting November 1st, the sanctuary will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 to 4.