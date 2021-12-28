RED LODGE, Mt. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces the loss of their young bobcat, Doug.

According to a blog post, YWS keepers did their usual rounds on Thursday morning and saw him to be happy and active. He ate his morning meal and was still very active.

Very suddenly, keepers say he started to show severe mobility issues, prompting the staff to take him to the vet for an emergency evaluation.

After initial tests showed no signs of the problem, his test results were sent to a specialist for closer inspection. The following morning, the keepers got devastating news: Doug had intervertebral disk disease, thin bones, and congestive heart failure.

These diagnoses all led the vet to believe he had congenital problems, meaning they were with him since birth but had only just started to present themselves. Doug would likely never get his mobility back and his quality of life would just continue to degenerate.

The only humane option, the vet said, was to euthanize the kitten.

Keepers said their goodbyes and he went peacefully.

The sanctuary now has their lone longtime resident bobcat, Bob.