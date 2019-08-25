Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to hold low-cost spay and neuter clinic

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be offering a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in September.

The purpose of the spay and neuter clinic is to help reduce the number of unwanted animals that come into shelters.

According to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and estimated 7 million dogs and cats enter shelters every year and of those 4 million are euthanized due to lack of resources.

Spaying and neutering will eliminate the risk of an accidental litter and can increase the pets life span from three to five years.

The spay and neuter clinic will be at Montana Pavillion at MetraPark on Saturday September 14th at 8:30 am and Sunday the 15th at 4:00 pm.

To register you must go to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and sign up your pet.

Spay and neuter prices for cats are 45 dollars and dogs are 55 dollars.

The clinic will also offer vaccinations and microchipping.