MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) records most-visited July in park history with 15% increase in park visitation compared to July 2019.

Yellowstone's Public Affairs Office says this July is also the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.

YNP hosted 1,080,767 recreation visits in July 2021, which is a 13% increase from July 2020 (955,645 recreational visits) and a 15% increase from July 2019 (936,062 recreation visits).

So far this year, the park has hosted 2,668,765 recreation visits, up 16% from 2019. This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):

2021 – 2,668,765

2020 – 1,674,699*

2019 – 2,294,691

2018 – 2,322,271

2017 – 2,316,541

2016 – 2,427,988

“Increases to Yellowstone’s visitation have accelerated rapidly over the past 12 months and we continue to be on pace to set record numbers for 2021,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “We are actively developing defensible short and long-term solutions, with our partners, which focus on protection of park resources, improving visitor experience, and considering impacts on park staffing, infrastructure and our gateway communities and regional economies.”

Yellowstone’s road corridors and parking areas equate to less than 1,500 acres of the park’s 2.2 million acres. Most visitors stay within a half mile of these corridors. As such, the park is focused on the most heavily congested areas: Old Faithful, Midway Geyser Basin, Norris, Canyon rims and Lamar Valley.

In 2019, the park piloted controlled visitor access at Norris, initiated a shuttle feasibility study in 2020 to determine the viability of a shuttle system between Old Faithful and Midway Geyser Basin and implemented an automated vehicle shuttle pilot at Canyon Village in 2021 to explore the use of evolving technologies.

YNP is also taking advantage of data derived from recent major visitor surveys and transportation studies to inform future decisions and is working closely with Grand Teton National Park on future solutions.

If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, you are asked to plan ahead, expect crowding, recreate responsibly and take the Yellowstone Pledge to protect yourself and the park.

More data on park visitation, including how the numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.