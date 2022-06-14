YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Park officials in Yellowstone National Park spoke on the major flood event that has washed away roads, bridges and more around the park.

Park Superintended Cam Sholly says rain mixed with warming temperature caused the flooding, and that the only other time the park has seen a closure was during government shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

Visitors in the park were quickly evacuated, and according to Sholly, there is only one group left in the park in the back country that they have made contact with.

Several thousand visitors who were evacuated were stranded in Gardiner, which was seeing its own problems with flooding as US-89 was blocked by water.

At this time, the five-mile stretch of road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner has seen the biggest impact from the flooding, with the road from Lamar Valley to Cooke City seeing a substantial impact.

According to the park,

aerial assessments conducted June 13 by Yellowstone National Park show major damage to multiple sections of road between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana), Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance.

Rebuilding impacted parts of the park will not be easy, and at this time, Sholly says they are likely not going to reopen the road from Gardiner to Cooke City for the rest of the season due to damage.

Crews will not be able to go out to fully evaluate the damage until the water has gone down which is not expected until next week.

The back country of the park is under a full closure, and Sholly says 100’s of bridges will need evaluation before reopening.

Several areas of the southern loop were also impacted by the flooding, however, it is anticipated to be open before the northern loop.

Teams are being put together from agencies across the U.S. to assess damage to various infrastructures throughout the park.

At this time, the park is looking at other options for entry while the northern loop is closed as half the park would not be able to handle the visitation

Timed entry and reservation type systems are being looked at for visitors once the southern loop is safe to open.

While some entrances into Yellowstone are going to be impacted by closures in the park, people are still being encouraged to visit gateway communities enjoy what they have to offer.