BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health reports that Yellowstone County has seen an increase in animal bites in 2021, with a sharp increase in bites in July.

During the week of July 11, 36 animal bites were reported according to a release from RiverStone Health.

Reports included dogs who bit their owners or others while playing, dogs that were over-excited and jumping when the owner came home from work and leashed dogs that were not controlled by their owners along with several cat bites.

In all of 2020, 91 animal bites were reported in the county, and in 2019, 87 bites were reported, however, in the first six months of 2021, RiverStone Health reports they have received 216 animal bite reports from Billings Animal Control.

“Reports of people being bitten by animals typically increase in summer months, but the recent rise is unusual,” RiverStone Health’s release said.

“In addition to trauma and injuries that may require medical attention, animal bites carry the risk of rabies from unvaccinated animals,” The release reads. “A few of the 36 bite reports involved bats, several involved cats, but most were dog bites. About half of the dogs had bitten their owner or a family member. Many of those biting dogs weren’t current on rabies vaccines and several had never been vaccinated.”

RiverStone Health says responsible pet ownership is the key to preventing bites, and to first make sure your dogs, cats and pet ferrets are current on rabies vaccination.

Yellowstone County has had lab-confirmed cases of rabies in a skunk and a bat, which RiverStone Health notes can infect an unvaccinated pet and put people at risk for the fatal disease.

Whatever the reason for the explosion of bite cases, RiverStone Health says the basic prevention steps are the same:

Take care of your pets, socialize them and train them in basic obedience, follow your veterinarian’s advice, keep pets under control, supervise children around pets and don’t encourage behavior that may result in biting during play.