BILLINGS, Mont. - School districts throughout Yellowstone County aren't wasting any time in setting guidelines for a limited number of spectators to attend games.

Huntley Project caught many people by surprise on Wednesday, announcing they were preparing to allow spectators to attend school events.

The announcement on their Facebook page came the night before Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced his decision to rescind an August 18th health order banning spectators from school events.

The Huntley Project plan is now outlined here on the district website.

Those wishing to attend an event in which their child or family member is participating must sign up through the district's website in advance.

Spectators are asked to wear a mask at both indoor and outdoor events and sit or stand with their athlete’s family “pod” or group at all times during events.

Shepherd Schools will allow every participant (player, cheerleader, band member and coach) three guests to their home activities.

Visiting teams will be allowed two parents or guardians for each activity, but the names and contact phone numbers of guests must be sent to the Activities Director 24 hours prior to the game being played.

Masks will be required for all spectators indoors and outdoors.

Billings Public Schools also announced their plans on Friday.

Billings participants will be allowed two family members each, but the student must register those attending in writing in advance of the game. The names must be on file with the activities office. A list of names will then be placed at the admissions gate where family members must check in.

Billings Public Schools will be enforcing social distancing at school events. Guests will be required to wear masks outdoors when a six-foot buffer is not possible. Guests must wear masks at indoor events at all times.