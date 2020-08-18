BILLINGS, Mont. - School sports will be much quieter this season, as Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton says no fans will be allowed to attend MHSA events for the fall semester.

In a press conference at RiverStone Health, Felton announced the decision will stand “for at least the early days of fall competition.”

Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, says he knows the decision may not be popular for many, but they need to manage risk. He added that fans and spectators will need to give way to allow students to participate in their activity of choice.

Other requirements for athletes and coaches include screening before every practice and competition. If any athlete or coach tests positive, they must isolate at home, along with anyone who came into close contact with them for 14 days per CDC guidelines.

Masks are required to be worn on team buses, at practices, and all other activities and participants are expected to socially distance.

Felton also stressed that while the county is expecting some COVID-19 transmission as the school year begins, these plans were designed to mitigate as much of the risk as possible.

A copy of the Public Health Order can be viewed below, along with a brief summary of Yellowstone County's plan for high school & middle school activities.