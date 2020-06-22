BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is reporting a fourth death from COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

The patient was a man in his 60s. He died on Saturday, June 20th in a Yellowstone County Hospital. No other information will be released about the patient.

This is the 21st Montanan to die from COVID-19. To date, 125 Yellowstone Count residents have been infected with COVID-19.

“We extend our wish for peace and comfort to family and friends of this man as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “This death serves as a tragic reminder about the seriousness of COVID-19. In the last 5 days, 16 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the disease. As case counts continue to rise in Yellowstone County and across the state, each of us must continue to be vigilant in taking measures to prevent COVID-19.”