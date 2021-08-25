BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health reported that a Yellowstone County woman in her 30s died of COVID-19 related illness Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to RiverStone Health, the woman was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The woman is the fourth Yellowstone County resident killed by the COVID-19 virus this week and is among the youngest of the 292 county residents who have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in early 2020.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the Yellowstone County people lost to the COVID-19 virus,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “The latest death is a terrible reminder that this deadly virus can strike people of all ages. Billings hospitals recently have seen more younger inpatients, including children, with COVID-19 illness.

“Safe, effective, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration – is available from local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. If you or your family members haven’t been vaccinated, please make a plan to get vaccinated soon to reduce your risk of serious illness and death,” Felton said.

The first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being offered by RiverStone Health to everyone 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna are available now to only immune-compromised people.

The following are free walk-in clinics scheduled by RiverStone Health: