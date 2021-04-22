BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is planning for an air show in the summer of 2023.

Yellowstone County commissioners are hoping that the Blue Angels will be able to headline the event.

Earlier this April, the commissioners sent a joint letter to commander Brian Kesselring.

Kesselring is the commanding officer for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron.

The letter asks the commander to help bring to our community the patriotism and joy that an air show featuring the Blue Angels would provide.