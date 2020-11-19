BILLINGS- A November 19 Yellowstone County Health Officer Order is making some changes that start Friday, including limiting business hours and extending the 25-person gathering limit.

The order requires the following starting at 5:00 am November 20 and is effective through the end of the day December 31, 2020, according to RiverStone Health:

The 25-person limit on gatherings is extended through the end of the last day of December 2020. It continues to apply to indoor and outdoor events regardless of ability to physically distance.

All places of assembly, including but not limited to retail venues, bars, churches, restaurants, casinos, gyms, fitness studios, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and the like must close by 10 p.m. and remain closed until at least 4 a.m. All customers must leave the establishment no later than 10 p.m. and customers may not enter again till 4 a.m.

All those places of assembly listed above must limit occupancy to 50% of normal capacity.

Healthcare provider organizations (clinics, hospitals and urgent care centers), childcare facilities and overnight cleaning services are exempt from the 10 p.m. closing order.

Pharmacies are exceptions to the 10 p.m. closure and may stay open past 10 p.m. However, if the pharmacy has other retail operations, all sales other than the pharmacy must end by 10 p.m.

Only drive-through and delivery food services can continue past 10 p.m.

Bars can only take orders from and serve customers who are seated. Non-household members must maintain 6 feet of physical distance while in the bars.

All adult and youth organized athletic teams, musical and performing arts groups can continue to practice so long as the number of people involved in the practice is no more than 25. No games, matches, scrimmages or public performances are permitted. This measure is intended to prevent exposure of people from different groups, teams, spectators or audiences to possible virus transmission.

This Health Officer Order doesn’t apply to school athletics and other extracurricular activities because the governor’s order states that such restrictions are at the discretion of the schools, each of which is required to have a COVID-19 safety plan.

In addition, Yellowstone County residents are urged by the Health Officer Order to:

Stay home except for work, school and other essential activities

Work from home and use technology for remote meetings

Keep holiday celebrations small and use technology to meet with friends and family

Support local food businesses by ordering delivery, drive-through and take-out

Support local business by shopping with remote ordering and delivery services

You can read the full Health Officer Order here.