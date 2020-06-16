BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday placing the County under Stage 1 fire restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. June 17th, 2020.

Commissioners cite in the resolution large wildfires already burning withing Montana costing tax dollars and volunteer time for firefighting.

Commissioners also cite that lack of precipitation has caused extremely dry conditions for area grasses and vegetation.

While under stage 1 fire restrictions:

a person may not ignite or set a fire, including a slash-burning fire, land-clearing fire, debris-burning fire, or open fire within the county protection area on any residential or commercial property, forest, range, or croplands subject to the provisions of this part without having obtained an official written permit or permission to ignite or set a fire from the recognized protection agency for that protection area with the exception of agricultural burning.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire unless noted in the exemptions BELOW.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

A person who purposely ignites a fire in violation of the order: