BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County Deputies are surrounding a vehicle abandoned on the 600 block of Sahara Drive.
The vehicle appears to be a blue pickup truck. Police believe the vehicle is the same involved in a shooting that is under investigation in Shepherd.
Billings Police and Yellowstone County Deputies are looking for two armed suspects in that Shepherd.
Neighbors within a 1-mile of Sahara Drive in the Billings Heights are advised to lock their doors.
One of the suspects is believed to be armed with a long rifle.
Neighbors in the area were notified of the incident through the Code Red system.
This is a developing story.
Heavy police presence in Alkali Creek and Sahara area of rims. BPD and YCSO searching for 2 armed gunmen. Tacticals teams are responding. Media go church at governors and aronson.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 6, 2020