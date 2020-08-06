BILLINGS, MT - Yellowstone County Deputies are surrounding a vehicle abandoned on the 600 block of Sahara Drive.

The vehicle appears to be a blue pickup truck. Police believe the vehicle is the same involved in a shooting that is under investigation in Shepherd.

Billings Police and Yellowstone County Deputies are looking for two armed suspects in that Shepherd.

Neighbors within a 1-mile of Sahara Drive in the Billings Heights are advised to lock their doors.

One of the suspects is believed to be armed with a long rifle.

Neighbors in the area were notified of the incident through the Code Red system.

This is a developing story.