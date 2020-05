BALLANTINE - Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a homicide at the Longbranch Trailer Court in Ballantine,

Sheriff Mike Linder says his office was notified of the homicide around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The victim is identified as an adult woman. Specific information is not available at this time.

Linder says an adult male was identified as the suspect and was located on East I Road at 8:40 a.m. The suspect is now in police custody.

This is a developing story.