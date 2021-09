EDGAR, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a search for a suspect from the air Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect ran from a traffic stop and later stole a 4 wheeler from a residence.

Air 1 was called out and they were able to locate the suspect on a hill west of Edgar.

From the air, crews stayed with the suspect while guiding deputies and troopers on the ground over the radio.

The suspect eventually lost control, put the ATV in a ditch and ran away on foot.

Crews continued to watch the suspect from the air while troopers pursued the suspect, who was taken into custody after a short foot chase.