The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scammer making calls in the area asking for money on behalf of the Sheriff's Office.

A post on their Facebook page says someone is calling members of the public asking for donations to support the Office due to the national "defund the police" movement.

The Sheriff's Office emphasizes they are not asking for money, and that whoever is calling around does not work for them.

If anyone receives a phone call asking for money for the Sheriff's Office, they should disregard the solicitation.