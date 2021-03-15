BILLINGS - With more events slowly coming back to the Magic City, the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) is gearing up for this year's Annual SummerFair.

The Billings Symphony Orchestra is also preparing for their 49th Symphony in the Park this summer, joining forces with the Yellowstone Art Museum and the SummerFair to bring a richer and more immersive experience to Billings.

The annual SummerFair and Symphony in the Park, like many other events last year, had to go virtual. Now, the YAM and Billings Symphony say they’re teaming up to bring a three-day festival to Pioneer Park.

“Since that got shutdown last year, we’re doing it for 2021, so that gave us a year of planning time,” the museum's Executive Director Bryan Knicely said.

“This is just a great opportunity for both organizations to show who we are and inspire thousands of people in the community,” Billings Orchestra & Chorale Executive Director Ignacio Barron Viela said.

The SummerFair is one of the largest arts festivals in the region. According to Knicely, this year's event will be bigger and better than ever.

Knicely says a range of one-of-a-kind artworks will be on display and for sale.

"You name it, it’s going to be there," he said. "There are kids activities, so you can bring out your family. We have an education tent, so you can see other artists doing their work, like pioneer painting and other kinds of demonstrations. Lots of food vendors. So, lots of food trucks. And really, just experience what art and culture is really like.”

With the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale joining in on the summertime tradition, Viela says you can expect the regular Symphony in the Park and a little more.

"We also have the instrument petting zoo for kids so they can try instruments. We partner with different music suppliers in the community, and that happens before the concert starts, and I think it’s just a wonderful day for young kids to discover the beauty of music,” Viela said.

Before the Billings Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with guest artists on Sunday at 7 p.m., the Billings Community Band will perform at 5, followed by the beloved Kids Conducting Contest at 6:45.

The SummerFair is scheduled to run from June 25th to the 27th.

Times for the SummerFair are as follows:

Friday, June 25 - 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 - 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Symphony in the Park will take place on Sunday, June 27th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. under the Symphony shell.

SummerFair is a fundraiser for the Museum, which meets the YAM’s mission by enriching the community through interactive experiences and creative exchange while collaborating with our community partners. Symphony in the Park is the Billings Symphony’s largest educational event. Together, these exciting events attract more than 10,000 people over three days.

A portion of all proceeds will help support the education programs at the YAM.

"We're looking forward to having the collaboration back together so we can bring this great event to the community," Knicely said.

"And with the good weather and a nice location like Pioneer Park, it's just hard to miss," Viela added.

For more information on the event, you can visit the YAM website at www.artmuseum.org/summerfair. Make sure to check the YAM's Facebook page and Instagram page for any changes or updates on the event.