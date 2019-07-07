10-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash in Hamilton

A 10-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run in Hamilton Sunday afternoon.

The Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton says the suspect in a hit and run fatality was apprehended at a house in Hamilton Sunday evening.

Sheriff Holton said 59-year-old Joseph McNamara was taken into custody by the Ravalli County Sheriff's office, Montana Highway Patrol, and Hamilton Police Department.

McNamara was remanded to the Ravalli County Detention Center for the offense of negligent homicide in the hit-and-run death of the 10-year-old Hamilton boy.