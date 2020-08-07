The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive that may be in the Billings area.

Brian Prettyweasel is wanted on warrants in Yellowstone County and is considered a person of interest in Thursday’s theft and shooting near Shepherd. Prettyweasel is also a suspect in a vehicle theft and shots being fired from a vehicle in Big Horn County, early Friday morning.

The stolen vehicle was located this morning on private property off Thornton Rd. in Yellowstone County after a pursuit early this morning. The manhunt in the area ended after it was determined Prettyweasel and another male were transported to the area of Jackson Street and King Ave. East in Billings around 7:30 this morning.

Prettyweasel is described as a 32 year old Native American over 6 feet tall, approximately 160 lbs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and citizens are advised not to approach him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

The photo originally provided to us for the BOLO was the wrong person. The YSCO provided updated information shortly after this story was posted. We regret the error.