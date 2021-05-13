CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health announced that the statewide COVID-19 public health orders will remain in place through the end of May.

According to the health department, mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are being kept in place.

Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

Masks in indoor public places are recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health for people who are not fully vaccinated when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among those who do not live in the same household.

Updated COVID-19 orders go into place May 17 and remain through May 31.