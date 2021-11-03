CHEYENNE, WY- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is responding to new regulatory measures put in place by the Biden administration pertaining to methane.

The Biden administration said it would heavily regulate methane, a greenhouse gas that can warm the atmosphere 80 times as fast as carbon dioxide.

The tweets from the governors office read:

The Biden Administration's latest announcement to regulate methane for new infrastructure and existing facilities adds yet another level of uncertainty to the operations of Wyoming’s oil and gas industry.

Wyoming, in fact, preceded the federal government in regulating methane emissions more than a decade ago. Rather than gum-flapping, it would have been better to have recognized the efforts of Western states that are already far ahead on this issue

The systematic targeting of fossil fuels from Western lands through fees, taxes, royalty increases and additional levels of review will inevitably lead to higher prices at the pump. It will also hinder our ability to efficiently and effectively produce energy