Wyoming Detects Rare Human Case of Pneumonic Plague

WYOMING- The Wyoming Department of Health announced the detection of a rare, but serious case of pneumonic plague in a northern Fremont County resident.

A plague is a bacterial infection that can be deadly to humans and other mammals, including pets, if not treated promptly with antibiotics.

This disease can be transmitted to humans from sick animals or by fleas coming from infected animals; in this case, the person had contact with sick pet cats.

This plague can also be transmitted from person to person through close contact with someone who has pneumonic plague. Individuals with a known exposure to plague require post-exposure treatment with antibiotics to help prevent illness.

WDH is notifying individuals who may need this kind of treatment.

Symptoms depend on how the patient is exposed. The most common form is bubonic plague, where patients develop the sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, painful lymph nodes called buboes.

This form usually results from the bite of an infected flea. Individuals with septicemic plague develop fever, chills, extreme weakness, abdominal pain, shock, and possible bleeding into the skin and other organs.

