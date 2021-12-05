Update at 12:45 pm:

Wyoming has closed I-90 from the Montana state line to Ranchester due to poor road conditions.

According to the Wyoming Travel Info Map, the road is currently partially closed and it is slick with snowfall. The closure impacts I-90 and US-87 eastbound between the Montana state line and Ranchester.

US-212 is also closed at the state line due to crashes and poor road conditions.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Twitter recently reported I-90 between Buffalo and Sheridan has reopened after multiple crashes in the area had it shut down earlier.

The Montana DOT 511 map is also reporting I-90 is closed at mile marker 554.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are telling people who get in an accident with no injuries to exchange insurance information and to clear the scene as streets around town are icy.

If medical attention is needed, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting snow and ice on roads around Billings along with crashes blocking lanes on I-90 at this time.

One crash is reported at mile marker 462 that is blocking the eastbound lane on I-90, and another is reported to be fully blocking the road at mile marker 472. Anyone in the area is asked to watch out for medical services.

Another crash on I-90 is reported near Columbus. The westbound lanes are being intermittently blocked from mile marker 408 to mile marker 414.

People are asked to consider an alternate route in the area.

Black ice is also being reported on US-87 along with high winds leading out of town.

Montana State Trooper, TJ Templeton posted this to his Twitter while responding to a semi-truck crash:

For the latest road conditions, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map here.