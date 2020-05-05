CODY, WY – On Sunday May 3, 2020 the Park County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming received a report of an overdue hiker. Michael Alan Shotts, 50-year-old male, was known to be in the area of Hayden Arch Bridge on May 2, 2020 at around 7:30 P.M. His truck and two dogs, wandering outside of the truck, were discovered the next morning at the same location.

Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a yellow ball cap. He was in the company of his two dogs and was driving a grey 2009 GMC Sierra with a Veteran’s Airforce plate displaying 329.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about the last known whereabouts of Shotts. Anyone who can provide a direction of travel or last know location is asked to please call Park County Dispatch at 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.