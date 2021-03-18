CODY, Wyo. - Park County Search and Rescue will be called out to an inter-agency training exercise on Sheep Mountain Thursday.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office says the exercise will be on the Sheep Mountain near the south shore boat ramp off Stagecoach Road east of Gibbs Bridge.

Search and Rescue (SAR) will be called out around 4:00 pm to the area for a reported bear mauling on Sheep Mountain Trail.

SAR will respond along with personnel from Cody Regional Health, Shoshone National Forest, Wyoming Game and Fish, State Park Law Enforcement and Bureau of Land Management. Appropriate personnel will be deployed for patient(s) treatment and evacuation.