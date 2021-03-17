CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Governor Mark Gordon issued an emergency declaration to facilitate a coordinated response following a severe winter storm that affected portions of the state.

A release from Gov. Gordon says the declaration allows the director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security (WOHS) to mobilize state and federal personnel, resources and organizations to address the impacts of the storm.

The Adjutant General will also be directed, in consultation with WOHS and the Governor, to deploy, if needed, the Wyoming National Guard to areas of the state that have been identified for assistance.

“The scale and intensity of this storm have caused severe impacts to our transportation infrastructure and agriculture producers,” Governor Gordon said. “As the scope of the situation unfolds and with the possibility of flooding as temperatures warm, it’s imperative we make all our resources available to respond to the needs in our communities.”

The snowstorm on March 13 and 14 bought more than 30 inches of wet, heavy snow to southeast Wyoming.

Due to the storm, Interstates 25 and 80 were closed, power outages were caused and leading to the closure of city, county and state offices and school districts were closed for multiple days the release says.

At this time, secondary roads in many counties remain impassable, and several counties in the affected area are also evaluating emergency declarations.

You can read a copy of Executive Order 2021-4 here.