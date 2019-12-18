WASHINGTON-This evening, Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) delivered remarks on the House floor explaining why she will be voting no on both of House Democrats' articles of impeachment. Click here to watch her full remarks and see the transcript below:

REP. LIZ CHENEY: Thank you very much, Mr. Collins and Madam Speaker. I rise today on the floor of this magnificent chamber, the very heart of our Democratic Republic, and I would imagine, Madam Speaker, that every one of us in this chamber, regardless of party, understands, shares a common view, that being citizens of this great Republic is among life's most tremendous blessings. We all know that no force on earth is more powerful than the force of freedom. It is our miraculous constitutional system, Madam Speaker, defended by our men and women in uniform that has safeguarded that freedom for 230 years. Each one of us in this chamber bears a sacred duty, passed down to us through generations and affirmed in our oath of office to preserve and protect our Constitution. Madam Speaker, our nation's Framers recognized that this Republic is fragile and that extreme partisanship can be among the most severe threats to its survival. That is why, in Federalist 65, Alexander Hamilton wrote, “There will always be the greatest danger that impeachment, that an impeachment decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties than by real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.

Here, Madam Speaker, our Democratic colleagues have been working to remove this President since the day he was elected, searching for an offense on which they could impeach. Failing to find one, Madam Speaker, they have decided to assume one. Rather than attempting to enforce their subpoenas in court, they have also decided to declare it a high crime and misdemeanor when the President of the United States asserts his constitutional privileges. The Democrats are asking members of this body to impeach despite the fact that they have presented no direct evidence of any impeachable offense. Let me say it one more time, Madam Speaker: They have presented no direct evidence of any impeachable offense. If anyone in this chamber still believes the Democrats have proven their case, I would urge those members to ask the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Mr. Schiff, why he failed to appear to answer questions about his report. Before members vote for impeachment, they might want to know why the author of the impeachment report will not defend it under questioning. If the House impeaches here, Madam Speaker, it will create exactly the type of risk the Framers cautioned us to avoid. It will mean that divided government can imperil a democratically elected President based on unproven allegations and innuendo in the absence of direct testimony.

Despite all the rhetoric you have heard today, Madam Speaker, passage of these articles of impeachment may permanently damage our Republic. From this day forward, a hyper-partisan, bare majority can cite this precedent to try to remove a future Commander in Chief. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, Madam Speaker, think of our Republic, think of the Constitution, think of the oath that we all swore to protect and defend that Constitution and vote against these partisan, reckless, and dangerous articles of impeachment. I yield back.