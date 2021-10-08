BILLINGS, Mont. - A proposal for preservation work on the Montana Avenue Overpass structures is open for public comment.

Work would be done on the two viaduct bridges located on Montana Avenue (NH-113) in Billings that cross over the BNSF/MRL railroad, westbound lanes of State Avenue, Access Street and an unnamed side street.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says proposed work includes repairing or replacing deck joints and minor deck surface repairs.

The purpose of the project is to seal the bridge deck joints to prevent deicer from leaking through onto the beams and other bridge components below the deck.

At this time the project is tentatively planned for construction in 2023, depending on the completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.

New right-of-way and utility relocations are not anticipated at this time.

Public comment is being taken on the proposed work that can be submitted online here, or in writing to: Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9913000.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Administrator Rod Nelson at (406) 657-0229 or Project Design Engineer Tracy Stoner at (406) 444‑7610 for additional information.