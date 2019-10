Firefighters responded to a Billings home, with reports of smoke early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Wyoming Avenue. Authorities say the fire started at the base of a heater in the home. Everyone in the home was evacuated, but it's not clear yet how many people were inside. The homeowner's dogs were also inside, and one of the dogs was rescued. None of the animals were hurt.

Billings fire was checking air quality in the home early this morning. The damage to the home is visual.