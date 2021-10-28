UPDATE, OCT. 28 AT 11:07 AM:

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop has been sentenced to prison after admitting to burning down a house on the Crow Indian Reservation in 2020.

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Prettyontop was accused of starting a fire in a home by entering through an open back door and intentionally lighting a mattress on fire with a lighter.

The fire spread to the rest of the house and Prettyontop reportedly walked out the front door.

Prettyontop called 9-1-1 to turn herself in and said she was tired of people fighting over the house.

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop has been sentenced to 30 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Previous coverage:

HARDIN, Mont. - A woman accused of burning down a house on the Crow Reservation pleaded guilty as charged Friday.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government claims that Vanessa Faith Prettyontop, 34, started a fire in a house in October of 2020.

The person who owned the house had reportedly nearly finished repairs and renovations and was planning on moving back in.

The release says Prettyontop tried to break into the house through the front door before entering through an open back door and intentionally lighting a mattress on fire using a lighter.

The fire spread to the rest of the house and Prettyontop walked out the front door.

Prettyontop reportedly called 9-1-1 to turn herself in, confessed and said she was tired of people fighting over the home.

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop, also known as Vanessa Faith Gunshows pleaded guilty to arson as charged in an indictment. Prettyontop faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.