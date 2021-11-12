BILLINGS, Mont. - Officials are alerting the public of a woman who walked away from the Passages Women’s Program Friday.

Ashley Matocky, 33, walked away from the program around 10:36 am Friday according to a release from Alternatives, Inc.

Matocky is described as a Caucasian woman who is five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The release says Matocky was sentenced for Assault on a peace officer or judicial officer; Assault on a peace officer or judicial officer out of Deer Lodge County.

Matocky should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten-year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached.

Any information regarding Matocky’s whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.