BILLINGS, Mont. - A walkaway has been reported from the Passages program.

Randi Walker, 33, is five feet six inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Walker was sentenced for Criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute out of Yellowstone County, Dist. 13 County and arrived at the Passages program on Oct. 27 according to a release from Alternatives, Inc.

The Department of Corrections is requesting assistance in locating Walker.

The release says Walker should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten-year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached.

Information concerning her whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.