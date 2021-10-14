BILLINGS, Mont. - The Passages program has reported a female offender, who they say should be considered dangerous, walked away from the program Thursday.

Around 4:00 pm on Oct. 14, Stacey Hill walked away from the Passages community correction program at 1001 South 27th St. in Billings the program reports.

Stacey Hill is a 46-year-old woman who is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hill was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Lake County and arrived at the Passages program on Oct. 3.

A release from Passages says Hill should be considered dangerous and should not be approached as she is facing a ten-year sentence for felony escape.

Information on Hill’s whereabouts should immediately be reported to law enforcement.