LAUREL, Mont. - A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle on I-90 outside of Laurel Saturday night.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the driver of a Hyundai TCN most likely entered I-90 from the Laurel on-ramp and was driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

The vehicle then struck a GMC Sierra head-on in the passing lane.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the passing lane.

A 55-year-old Billings man who was driving the Hyundai TCN was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was deceased on arrival.

The driver of the GMC, a 31-year-old woman from Roundup was life-flighted to a hospital. It was not reported if she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.