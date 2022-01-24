HARDIN, Mont. - A 79-year-old woman from Hardin was killed on Monday after a rollover crash in Big Horn County.

Montana Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Honda eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 450 when it drifted off the left side of the road and into the median. The car then overcorrected and crossed both eastbound lanes.

MHP says the Honda went off the right side of the road, and then rolled and came to rest in the eastbound driving lane facing north.

A semi pulling a trailer was also eastbound on the interstate and struck the Honda, ejecting the woman. Neither passenger in the semi was injured.

MHP says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced DOA. At this time, there's no indication as to whether alcohol, drugs, or speed are suspected.