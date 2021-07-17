HARDIN, Mont. - A passenger has succumbed to her injuries following a crash on I-90 near Hardin on July 15.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a 1995 Saturn SW2 was westbound on I-90 when it drifted off to the left, going into the median.

The driver reportedly overcorrected to the right, causing the car to rotate clockwise.

The car overturned multiple times and came to a rest on the shoulder.

A passenger in the car, a 19-year-old woman from Greeley, Colorado later succumbed to injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Greeley, Colorado was injured.

Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.