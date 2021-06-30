PARK COUNTY, Wyo. - While horseback riding, a woman was injured after she was ejected from her horse in a steep and rocky canyon on June 23.

The woman appeared to have a closed head injury and a possible broken pelvis according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Big Horn County and Park County Search and Rescue Teams along with Cody Regional Health EMS responded to assist.

When the teams reached the woman, she was treated on scene by Cody Regional Health EMTs and paramedics, before she was packaged into a wheeled litter and transported out.

Search and Rescue teams used a rope belay system, which acts as a bake on the rope using friction, due to the area of the trail being exceedingly rocky and steep to ensure a safe descent.

The woman was transported via waiting Guardian helicopter and flown to Billings after she was out of the canyon.

No further information on her condition is known at this time the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

“Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Bill Brown credits the successful outcome of this mission, and many before, to the positive cooperative working relationship between agencies both in and out of Park County,” the Park County Sheriff's Office wrote.

“The ability for so many agencies to come together and work as one team provides for a much safer environment for everyone,” Deputy Bill Brown said.