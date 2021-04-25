BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Friday has been charged with deliberate homicide.

Kristy Lynn Chavez was booked on Friday and KULR-8 has asked Police Chief Rich St. John and Sheriff Mike Linder if they could comment on the case in which she is suspected to be involved, however, neither would offer comment.

As of Sunday, she remains within the jail but we cannot confirm which homicide she is being linked to.

We do expect to learn more about Chavez and her alleged crimes Monday.