BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman and her infant son are being checked out at a local hospital this morning after being in a rollover crash at 13th St West and Miles Avenue.

The woman had to be extricated from her SUV by first responders. Her 18-month-old son was in the backseat.

Her husband was on scene right after it happened, saying he heard the crash because his wife was on the phone with him using hands-free mode.

He tells us that both his wife and son seem to be ok, and that his son was not crying as he was removed from the vehicle, nor did he have any visible cuts or bruises on him.

The man credits the car seat he was strapped into for keeping him safe during the terrifying crash.

He also extends his gratitude to first responders for responding to the scene quickly and taking care of his family.