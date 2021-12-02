BILLINGS, Mont. - A Nevada woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of bringing a minor girl to Billings for commercial sex activity.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports law enforcement officers responded to a call of possible sex activity at a Billings motel on April 21.

At the motel, officers knocked on the door of the suspect room and Ashley Michael Stella and a 16-year-old girl emerged.

During interviews, the 16-year-old girl indicated she had met Stella in December of 2020 and informed her she worked in commercial sex the DOJ said.

The grill reportedly said she and Stella traveled to Montana in April from Nevada and that they both engaged in commercial sex.

Stella told law enforcement she met the girl in the fall of 2020 and learned her true age later that year. She also reportedly said they had traveled from Nevada to Montana for the purpose of commercial sex and that she asked the girl if she wanted to go on the trip.

Ashley Michael Stella, 28, of Reno, Nevada, pleaded guilty to a second superseding indictment charging her with transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution. Stella faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.