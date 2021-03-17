WOLF POINT, Mont. - A Wolf Point man pleaded guilty to assault charges after an infant was flown from Wolf Point to a hospital in Billings with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Charles Connor Clark, 27, is accused of injuring an infant on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. Clark pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury as charged in a superseding information.

In court documents filed in the case, the government claimed that in November 2017, the FBI was notified of an infant who had been flown from Wolf Point to a hospital in Billings.

The release says the infant appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries that were non-accidental.

Doctors said the infant’s injuries were classic signs of physical abuse.

When the infant’s mother was interviewed, she said Clark had told her the infant had vomited, and that he was trying to burp him and that the infant had choked.

Charles Connor Clark faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.