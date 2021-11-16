UPDATE: NOV. 16 AT 8:40 A.M.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue is warning the public to be cautious Tuesday morning as strong winds cause damage in the Red Lodge area.

The winds are causing downed power lines, downed trees and wildfires in the area.

In a Facebook post Red Lodge Fire Rescue is alerting the public to not approach downed power lines if they see them; rather, call Northwest Energy or Beartooth Electric. Call 9-1-1 only if there are flames, sparking or injury.

RED LODGE, MT- Per the Red Lodge Fire Rescue on Facebook and the NWS Billings a fire has popped up between Roscoe & Nye.

NWS Billings says winds are gusting 55-70 miles-per-hour, and on top of northeast movement, has carried smoke all the way into Billings.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue posted that they are working on several fire emergencies throughout the area. Including the large fire in the Roscoe / West Rosebud area (Stillwater County), a large fire in Clark, WY (Park County WY), and units currently responding to fires in the Roberts/Cooney area as well as an Electrical call in Red Lodge.

The fire district says the wind and other fire weather is very critical right now, and emergency crews will be working around the clock.