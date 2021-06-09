Wildfire reported on Alkali Creek Road

BILLINGS, Mont. - A wildfire is reported on Alkali Creek Road.

According to WildCAD, the fire is burning two miles northeast of Billings and is currently reported to be five acres large.

At this time the Bureau of Land Management and county resources are on scene.

Fuels in the area include grass, brush and timber.

WildCAD reports the fire is human-caused.

