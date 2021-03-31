What to expect after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine

BILLINGS - As more and more people receive their COVID-19 vaccines, some may experience side effects or reactions. Medical experts say reactions to any vaccine are completely normal. In fact, getting some sort of reaction is actually a sure sign the vaccine is working.

"It means your immune system is revving up and doing what we want it to do," Dr. Susan Petersen, from St. Vincent Health Care, said.

Dr. Neil Ku, Hospital Epidemiologist at Billings Clinic, says soreness or pain in the injection site is the most common side effect, but fatigue, headaches or muscle aches can also occur. He also says those who have had COVID-19 in the past tend to have more intense side effects. Most of these symptoms, he says, can be treated with Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

You may have also heard about some people experiencing severe allergic reactions to the vaccine. Dr. Ku and Dr. Petersen say this is extremely rare. However, if you are prone to allergic reactions, you are advised to work with your medical provider to see what the best option is for you.

Both doctors say younger people tend to experience side effects more often than the older population, but they say most of the vaccine reactions are very tolerable and only last one to a few days at most.